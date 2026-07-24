Dodgers celebrate second consecutive World Series title at White House amid criticism from some fans

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de julio, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on Thursday to celebrate their second consecutive World Series title, in a ceremony that drew criticism from a portion of their fan base, still upset over the immigration raids that President Donald Trump's administration carried out in Los Angeles last year.

According to various reports, American Mookie Betts and Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández, two of the team's star players, did not attend the event, held nine months after the team defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic. The rest of the team, including Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, was present at the Rose Garden—renovated this year with stone pavers instead of grass—to watch as franchise owner Mark Walter presented Trump with a personalized championship ring and a jersey with the number 47. Team manager Dave Roberts was tasked with giving a brief speech following Trump's remarks.

“I hope when you watch our guys play, you can be proud and say these guys do things the right way,” Roberts said. “Their names are everywhere on social media, in the news. But when it comes to winning 11 games in October or 13 last year, these guys all come together unselfishly.

“And you never know what moment is going to present itself, but we have all these guys here that are ready when called upon. So we’re very fortunate to have these guys, and hopefully we got more Dodger fans. So thank you very much, Mr. President.”

This is the franchise's second visit to the White House, as the Dodgers had previously been welcomed after winning the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. "I'm thrilled to say welcome back to the White House. And maybe I'll see you again next year," Trump said during the ceremony.

The visit, however, reignited a debate that had already arisen last year, when the federal government stepped up its immigration enforcement in Los Angeles—a city with a large Hispanic population—in operations that led to protests and, on some occasions, injuries. At that time, some of the team's fans criticized the franchise for not speaking out on the issue, and that criticism resurfaced this week, just as the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 2025 NBA champions, chose to decline their own invitation to the White House.

"I wish they hadn't gone. The Dodgers' fan base is made up of Hispanics and Latinos, so that's a mistake," Jesse López, a 45-year-old fan of the team, told AFP.

Hernández, who is recovering from an injury, had indicated before the event that he likely wouldn't have attended anyway. Betts, for his part, did not attribute his absence to political reasons and said he preferred to spend the day with his family, although his decision was nonetheless welcomed by fans critical of the visit.

Trump called the team "a truly special team" and did not rule out the possibility that the Dodgers could win a third consecutive championship next season.