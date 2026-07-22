Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de julio, 2026

It is undeniable that Stephen Curry is a basketball legend: 1,224 games played, 30,675 points, 5,801 rebounds, and 7,696 assists, in addition to the multitude of records he has set and the four Larry O'Brien Trophies he has won. For all of this and more, the NBA has decided to do something for the player that it has never done before.

Through a press release, the NBA announced that it will pay tribute to the leader of the Golden State Warriors through an exhibition titled Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc.

This will be the first time that the NBA Hall of Fame has honored an active player in this way.

"This project represents the first time in the Hall’s nearly 75-year history that a current, active player will be honored with a dedicated feature experience," the NBA noted.

At the exhibition—opening to the public on July 24 at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts—visitors will be able to view items used by the greatest shooter in history and never-before-seen footage of him in audiovisual format.