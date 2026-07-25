Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de julio, 2026

Yemen's Houthi rebels, backed by the Iranian regime, announced Saturday that they launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Saudi Arabian oil facilities, in a new episode of clashes between regional allies of the United States and Iran.

In a video statement, the insurgents' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the group attacked sites operated by the Saudi oil company Aramco in Jizan and Yanbu, and threatened to escalate the response if the Gulf monarchy retaliates.

Fires in Jizan and missiles shot down by Greek battery

Media outlets linked to the rebels reported that the attack on Jizan caused fires. A video verified by AFP shows plumes of dark smoke rising above an Aramco refinery in that city.

Saudi Arabia did not issue a direct comment on the attack, although its civil defense agency issued alerts for Jizan, on the kingdom's southwest coast, and for Yanbu, further north. According to the Greek Air Force, an anti-aircraft battery operated by Greek personnel on Saudi territory shot down two ballistic missiles and a drone launched from Yemen and headed for Yanbu.

The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of a "dangerous escalation" following Friday's Saudi attacks on targets of the terrorist group in Yemen. A Yemeni security source told AFP that among the Saudi targets were a naval base in the port of Hodeida and a military camp on Kamaran Island.

Trump and the decision on Iran

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he has not yet decided whether to launch large-scale attacks against the Iranian regime, hours before the escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, because Tehran is beginning to take a "serious" stance in talks with Washington.

"No, I haven't," Trump replied to reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had made a decision. "Look, we're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason."

Trump warned that Iran has the choice of reaching an agreement or facing a "much higher level" of attacks, following nearly two weeks of U.S. airstrikes that have shattered the April ceasefire.