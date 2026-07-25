New front opens in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi rebels launch missiles and drones at Aramco refineries in Saudi Arabia
This week, the Houthis announced a naval blockade against the leading oil exporter and attacked Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. The threat to shipping coincides with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main point of tension between Tehran and Washington.
Yemen's Houthi rebels, backed by the Iranian regime, announced Saturday that they launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Saudi Arabian oil facilities, in a new episode of clashes between regional allies of the United States and Iran.
In a video statement, the insurgents' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the group attacked sites operated by the Saudi oil company Aramco in Jizan and Yanbu, and threatened to escalate the response if the Gulf monarchy retaliates.
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Fires in Jizan and missiles shot down by Greek battery
Media outlets linked to the rebels reported that the attack on Jizan caused fires. A video verified by AFP shows plumes of dark smoke rising above an Aramco refinery in that city.
Saudi Arabia did not issue a direct comment on the attack, although its civil defense agency issued alerts for Jizan, on the kingdom's southwest coast, and for Yanbu, further north. According to the Greek Air Force, an anti-aircraft battery operated by Greek personnel on Saudi territory shot down two ballistic missiles and a drone launched from Yemen and headed for Yanbu.
The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of a "dangerous escalation" following Friday's Saudi attacks on targets of the terrorist group in Yemen. A Yemeni security source told AFP that among the Saudi targets were a naval base in the port of Hodeida and a military camp on Kamaran Island.
Trump and the decision on Iran
President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he has not yet decided whether to launch large-scale attacks against the Iranian regime, hours before the escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, because Tehran is beginning to take a "serious" stance in talks with Washington.
"No, I haven't," Trump replied to reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had made a decision. "Look, we're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason."
Trump warned that Iran has the choice of reaching an agreement or facing a "much higher level" of attacks, following nearly two weeks of U.S. airstrikes that have shattered the April ceasefire.
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New front in regional conflict
This week, the Houthis announced a naval blockade against the leading oil exporter and attacked Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. The Houthis have been at war since 2015 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.
The threat to shipping coincides with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main point of tension between Tehran and Washington. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Saturday that it had detained four ships attempting to pass through that strategic waterway in the last 24 hours.