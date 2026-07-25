Here are the award winners at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association dinner

US President Donald Trump throws his "Trump 2028" hat during the 2026 WHCA dinner AFP .

Published by Misty Severi 25 de julio, 2026

The White House Correspondents' Association every year selects award winners in a wide range of categories, which are presented at the association's annual dinner.

The dinner is normally held every spring, but this year's dinner was held Friday after a gunman disrupted the originally-scheduled banquet.

Winners at Friday's dinner were honored for statewide coverage and coverage of the Trump administration.

Here is a full list of the 2026 winners:

The Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage was awarded to Josh Dawsey of the Wall Street Journal.

The Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for print was awarded to Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller of the Associated Press.

The Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for broadcast was awarded to Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

The Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists was awarded to Getty Images' Andrew Harnik.

The Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability was awarded to reporters with the Wall Street Journal.

The Collier Prize for State Government Accountability went to KARE-11, Minneapolis for its coverage of the Minnesota fraud scandal in a state housing program.

The Center for Integrity in News Reporting Award was awarded to the New York Times' Tyler Pager.

Lifetime Achievement Award for women in journalism was awarded to retired Associated Press photojournalist Susan Walsh and Melissa Young from ABC News.

The association also celebrated the staff of the Washington Hilton for its handling of the shooting and Secret Service Police Officer Victor Gonzales, who were honored with the new President’s Award for Exceptional Service to the WHCA.

“Even after the men and women of the Washington Hilton experienced a harrowing situation, they continued to take care of guests,” WHCA President Weijia Jiang said. “The WHCA appreciates their professionalism and commitment to service, which was on full display on April 25th. Every member of the team deserves to be recognized for their dedication.”

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