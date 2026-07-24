Published by AFP 24 de julio, 2026

LeBron James, the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, announced Friday that he will begin a new chapter in his legendary career with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he will compete for his fifth championship ring alongside stars such as Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

The 41-year-old forward signed a two-year contract with the Sixers, putting an end to speculation about his future that began in late June when he confirmed his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team," LeBron said on his X account.

"This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family," he explained. "What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning."

LeBron, who earned a $52 million salary last season in Los Angeles, will sign with the Sixers for two years and $8 million with a player option, his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN.

The Sixers will be King James' fourth NBA team, following the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia, which lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, is a clear contender for the championship by bringing together LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, the All-Star forward recently acquired from the Boston Celtics, with the team's existing stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and rising young player V.J. Edgecombe.

LeBron kept the NBA on the edge of its seat during these past few weeks of deliberation, during which he also considered returning to the Cavaliers and Heat or joining his friend Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

"I still truly love this game, and I have more to give," he said. "The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think."