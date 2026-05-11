2026 FIFA World Cup guide: Everything you need to know about the biggest sporting event of the year

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de mayo, 2026

Soccer is about to undergo a historic metamorphosis. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly organized by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will not just be another tournament; it will be the most ambitious sporting display ever seen. From the massive increase in the number of participating national teams to an extended schedule that will test the endurance of the players, the road to the grand finale has already begun.

The new format: 48 national teams and unprecedented logistics

For the first time in its history, the tournament is bidding farewell to the traditional 32-team format and welcoming 48 national teams. This change not only democratizes access to elite soccer, allowing emerging nations to dream of glory, but also completely redefines the structure of the competition.

The group system is also evolving. FIFA has confirmed that the initial phase will consist of 12 groups of four teams each. The top two from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new knockout round: the third round.

Venues and stadiums: 16 cities prepared for glory

Infrastructure is the cornerstone of this FIFA World Cup of the Americas. The 16 official venues have been strategically selected to cover the vast geography of North America, divided into three regions:

West Region

Vancouver (BC Place)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

San Francisco (Levi's Stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Guadalajara (Akron Stadium)

Central Region

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

(Arrowhead Stadium) Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Monterrey (BBVA Stadium)

Mexico City (Aztec Stadium)

East Region

Toronto (BMO Field)

Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

The Aztec Stadium will make history by becoming the first venue to host three FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies, cementing its status as the Cathedral of Football, as defined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

104-match schedule: The marathon of world football



Get ready for a non-stop display of content. The 2026 FIFA World Cup calendar will consist of a total of 104 matches, a substantial increase over the 64 matches of previous editions. This expansion guarantees 39 days of pure adrenaline, culminating in the grand finale scheduled for 19 July 2026.

Key points of the calendar:

Total duration : 39 days of competition.

Rest optimized : FIFA has designed regional travel routes to minimize player wear and tear.

Historic Final: MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will be the venue where the new world champion will be crowned.

How to get tickets and accommodation?

Given the magnitude of the event, demand for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets will exceed any previous registration. Fans are encouraged to register on the official FIFA portal to receive alerts. As for accommodation, cities such as Dallas and Atlanta are emerging as logistical hubs due to their air connectivity, facilitating travel between the different venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada.