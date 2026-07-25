Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de julio, 2026

Former NFL guard Jordan Devey passed away Tuesday at the age of 38, according to his family. The player, who won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, took his own life, according to a report by ESPN.

A seven-season career and a Super Bowl ring

During his professional career, Devey played in 44 games (21 as a starter) spread across seven seasons and five different franchises.

In the 2014 season, he was part of the Patriots team that won the Super Bowl, although he played in only seven regular-season games. The following year, he saw more playing time with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in 15 games, nine of them as a starter.

His last appearance in the league was in 2020, when he played one game for the Buffalo Bills. He retired the following year.

The family expresses its grief and remembers Devey

On a fundraising page, the family stated: "Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time."

His wife, Linsey, shared on social media that his death occurred just a few days before the couple was set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

Devey is survived by his parents, his wife and his four children.