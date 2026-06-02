From Julián Álvarez to Lamine Yamal: The Hispanic players to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de junio, 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to begin. This edition will be historic for different reasons and will feature eight Hispanic national teams. Three of them: Argentina, Uruguay and Spain, have at least one title in their trophy cabinets, while the other five: Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Panama, are looking to triumph for the first time.

Each of them will arrive at the North American event with a very diverse group of Hispanic players: legends of the sport, established stars and up-and-comers who have ceased to be "potential stars" and deserve to be mentioned with the best in the game.

Here is a list of the Hispanic players who are destined to be the undisputed stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Julián Álvarez: Argentina's new leader

With the pressure that comes with being the reigning champions, Argentina will go to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentine squad will count on Julián Álvarez. Known as "La Araña", the 26-year-old Atlético Madrid player will take the reins in North America, aiming to defend the throne they took possession of at Qatar 2022. Other players such as Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz, Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez will also have a major role.

Lamine Yamal: Spain has a gem

Lamine Yamal during a game with Spain. September 2025AFP.

Soccer knows no age. This becomes quite apparent when you see Lamine Yamal on the field. The F.C. Barcelona player, just 18 years old, is already the star of Spain, at the center of a national team that won its only World Cup in South Africa in 2010. Being one of the best players in the world at the moment, he is talked about as the present and not only the future of the game, despite his youth. At his side will be other outstanding figures of the game, such as Pedri, Rodri Hernández, Marcos Llorente, Nico Williams and Dean Huijsen.

Moisés Caicedo: An Ecuadorian wall

In August 2023, Chelsea shelled out around $140 million for a player who, in the previous season, excelled at Brighton. Moisés Caicedo, 24 years old, still remains with the London-based team. Although he has not been at his best this season, the midfielder is a valuable asset for Ecuador ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His physical strength and vision make him stand out. The team's chances in the tournament depend largely on him and how he performs on the field.

Fede Valverde: Uruguay's "hawk"

Fede Valverde celebrating a goal in a match with UruguayAFP.

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has no doubts about his captain: Fede Valverde. The Real Madrid player, 27, is a true reflection of what characterizes Uruguayan players: mental attitude, strength, speed and momentum on the pitch. Those physical attributes prove the reason for his nickname: "El Halcón" ("The Hawk"). The team has not excelled in a FIFA World Cup for many years. In North America, much of what the national team does will pass through him, as well as others like Darwin Núñez and Ronald Araujo.

Luis Díaz: Colombia's strongest weapon

Colombia's left winger is Luis Díaz. The Bayern Munich player, 29 years old and with many years under his belt in soccer, will bring dribbling, playmaking and speed, as he does in European soccer. This season, his first with the German side after landing from Liverpool F.C. in the summer of last year, he has been spectacular, both in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. He will be accompanied by teammates such as James Rodríguez or Richard Ríos.

Raúl Jiménez: Mexico's signature scorer

Raúl Jiménez celebrates a goal scored with the Mexican national teamAFP.

Mexico's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which it is co-hosting with the United States and Canada, depend on the goalscoring prowess of one of its strikers: Raúl Jiménez. The Fulham F.C. striker, with an extensive career in Europe, will lead the team on the field. Alongside him will be Santiago Giménez, Obed Vargas, Edson Álvarez and Johan Vásquez.