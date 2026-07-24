Jürgen Klopp, the man chosen to rescue the 'Mannschaft'

Jürgen Klopp, during his presentation as Germany's new head coach dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de julio, 2026

The German Football Association (DFB) officially announced the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as the new head coach of the Mannschaft, thus confirming the rumors that had been circulating for several weeks.

"Jürgen Klopp will take over as national team coach on August 15, 2026," the DFB stated in a statement.

The 59-year-old coach will aim to revive the German national team, a soccer powerhouse that has forgotten how to compete in major tournaments.

Klopp, with extensive experience coaching top-tier teams such as Liverpool FC and Borussia Dortmund, takes over from Julian Nagelsmann, who submitted his resignation following Germany's poor performance in the 2026 World Cup.

Germany was eliminated in the round of 16 by Paraguay. It was their third consecutive World Cup failure since they won the trophy at the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil.

The president of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf, expressed his delight at having Klopp as head coach through the 2030 World Cup, which will be held in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. He also confirmed former soccer player Per Mertesacker as the DFB's new chief sports officer.