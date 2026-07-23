Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de julio, 2026

The Argentine Football Association (AFA), the governing body of soccer in Argentina, denied that U.S. authorities are investigating its president, Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia, other executives, and associated business people for allegedly committing money laundering and fraud.

A few days ago, VOZ reported on the investigation launched by the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) had launched to determine whether Tapia and his treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, had profited from alleged illegal financial transactions through the company TourProdEnter LLC, owned by theater producer Javier Faroni, who apparently acts as the AFA's commercial representative abroad.

According to reports by various media outlets such as Infobae, the FBI and the DOJ allegedly seized cell phones and electronic devices from Tapia, Toviggino, and other executives to continue their investigation, in addition to summoning the first two to testify in court.

"It is absolutely false"

Regarding the possible court appearance of Tapia and Toviggino in the United States, the AFA issued a statement denying the report, asserting that it is "absolutely false."

"The document referred to by various publications does not constitute a subpoena addressed to AFA President Claudio Tapia or the organization's treasurer, Pablo Toviggino. The subpoena issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida is addressed to a third party, who is required to appear before a grand jury and, if necessary, submit documentation and communications related to various individuals, including officials of this association," the AFA explained in a statement.

"Consequently, it is absolutely false to claim that Claudio Tapia or Pablo Toviggino have been subpoenaed to testify by the U.S. justice system, just as it is false to claim that their cell phones or any other electronic devices have been seized," it added.

$260 million under scrutiny

According to documentation previously examined, TourProdEnter LLC moved hundreds of millions of dollars through accounts at Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan, and PNC Bank. Specifically, $260 million.

Among the most notable transfers are money transfers to companies controlled by individuals receiving social welfare benefits in Argentina. In addition, there are payments to companies with ties to Toviggino's family, such as SOMA SRL and Cabello SRL.