FIFA World Cup 2026: The end of the Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era

Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi greet each other before a clash between Portugal and Argentina in 2014. AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de mayo, 2026

The beginning of a new era due to the change in tournament format also means the end of another. In the 2026 World Cup, two soccer icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, could be facing the end of their international careers. Fans are preparing for the final chapter of the greatest rivalry in modern sports. Messi looks to lead Argentina to retain its crown; while Ronaldo looks to conquer it for the first time with Portugal.

With their call-up confirmed, this tournament will mark both players' sixth appearance in soccer's greatest event, an unprecedented record in the history of the game. Their ambition is boundless, despite the fact that they no longer play with the European elite. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will add to their legend.

Messi to lead Argentina in their title defense

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's coach, wished to have Messi among his 26-man roster for the next edition of the World Cup, to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada between June and July. "I will do everything possible for him to be there. I believe that, for the good of soccer, he has to be," he said, during a press appearance at the end of March, leaving the decision in the hands of Messi himself.

His wish finally came true: Messi will be at the 2026 World Cup. The Argentine coach confirmed the presence of his captain, whom he included among the 26 players called up. The goal of Messi, Scaloni and the rest of the Argentine delegation is to defend the throne they conquered in Qatar in 2022, the last edition of the World Cup.

Messi's FIFA World Cup record has played the most FIFA World Cup matches of any player. In total, he has appeared in 26, with 13 goals scored. His debut was in Germany in 2006, when he was just 19 years old. He was already one of the most promising players at lifting the title with Argentina in 2022. In addition, he was awarded the Golden Ball in the tournament twice.



Germany 2006: Three games, one goal. Argentina reached the quarterfinals.

Three games, one goal. Argentina reached the quarterfinals. South Africa 2010: Five games, zero goals. Argentina fell in the quarterfinals.

Brazil 2014: Seven games, four goals. Germany defeated the Argentine national team in the final. He won the Golden Ball in the tournament.

Russia 2018: Four games, one goal. France eliminated Argentina in the round of 16.

Qatar 2022: Seven games, seven goals. FIFA World Cup champion and awarded the tournament's Golden Ball. To date, Messi is. In total, he has appeared in, with. His debut was in Germany in 2006, when he was just 19 years old. He was already one of the most promising players at FC Barcelona . After four editions without a victory, he fulfilled his dream of. In addition, he was awarded the Golden Ball in the tournament twice.

CR7: Last chance to conquer the World Cup

Only an injury would prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from being present at the 2026 World Cup. Roberto Martínez, Portugal's coach, was not going to be the one to deny him: "For us he is a goal scorer. To have a player with 25 goals in his last 30 games for the national team is a gift."

In his mind, he has two objectives: to give Portugal the first World Cup trophy in its history and to reach 1,000 goals scored. With these feats, he would put the finishing touches on a legendary career. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear. That is why the Portugal coach enlisted CR7 for the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup record the only player in history to score in five different editions. He has also scored the most goals for his national team of all time. He has played 22 games in the top national team tournament, scoring eight goals. He is seeking his first World Cup title with Portugal.



Germany 2006 . Six games, one goal. Portugal was eliminated in the semifinals.

. Six games, one goal. Portugal was eliminated in the semifinals. South Africa 2010 . Four games, one goal. Spain eliminated Portugal in the round of 16.

Brazil 2014 . Three games, one goal. Portugal failed to advance beyond the group stage.

Russia 2018 . Four games, four goals. Again, Portugal fell in the round of 16. They lost to Uruguay.

Qatar 2022 . Five games, one goal. Morocco eliminated the Portuguese national team in the quarterfinals. Just like his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut in Germany in 2006, when he was already the star of Manchester United . He was 21 years old. Among his milestones, he is. He has also scored the most goals for his national team of all time. He has playedin the top national team tournament, scoring. He is seeking

While Messi is aiming to retain the title, Cristiano Ronaldo faces the event with the determination of a player making his debut, aiming to give Portugal the first title in its history. For fans, this World Cup represents the last chance to see the two legends share the biggest stage on the planet. The icing on the cake would be to see them face each other on the field.