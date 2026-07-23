Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de julio, 2026

One of the new stars to join Major League Soccer (MLS) made his debut in the best possible way. Antoine Griezmann made his debut by scoring a goal in Orlando City's crushing victory over the San Jose Earthquakes (4-0).

After officially signing with the team in March from Atlético de Madrid, Orlando City aims to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot. The team currently sits in tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

In the 48th minute, with the Florida team already leading 2-0 (thanks to goals by Slovenian David Brekalo and Colombian Iván Angulo), Griezmann took advantage of a defensive error by his opponents to score Orlando City's third goal of the match and open his MLS scoring account.

Paraguayan Braian Ojeda capped off the rout in the 73rd minute.

Lewandowski also made his debut

Another of the MLS's new stars to begin his journey in the league was Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, who joined the Chicago Fire after his contract with FC Barcelona expired, was unable to prevent his new team's from falling 3-2 against Inter Miami (3-2) in Florida.

"After just two days with my new team, I didn't expect everything to click right from the first game. I need a little more time," Lewandowski said after the match. The Polish forward played 63 minutes.