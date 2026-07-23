Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de julio, 2026

Hours after Inter Miami confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, Major League Soccer (MLS) announced the opening of an investigation to determine whether or not the Florida team engaged in "manipulation" during contract negotiations.

"MLS is reviewing an allegation of manipulation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete," the league said in a statement reported by AFP.

Specifically, MLS is seeking to determine whether Inter Miami violated the so-called discovery priority—a mechanism established in the league's regulations that grants teams the right to negotiate with international players.

Casemiro's discovery priority was held by Los Angeles Galaxy, which alleges that its rival negotiated directly with the player when it should first have sat down at the table with its management.

Casemiro did receive an offer from the Los Angeles Galaxy, but he declined it and accepted Inter Miami's offer because he was more attracted to "their project and their ambition," as he said.

"What I'd like to make very clear about this situation is that I spoke with the Galaxy a while back, but I made it very clear to them that I wanted to play for Inter," added the Brazilian soccer player.

While the MLS resolves this dispute, Casemiro, 34, has already signed a contract with Inter Miami through 2027—with an option for two more seasons—after parting ways with his last team, Manchester United. He will share the locker room with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, who were his rivals when they played for FC Barcelona and he was with Real Madrid.