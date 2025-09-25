Published by Santiago Ospital 25 de septiembre, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will meet next week with senior military commanders. This was confirmed by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell to The Washington Post, after rumors of the meeting began circulating.

According to the same newspaper, a dozen sources with knowledge of the events assured that "virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide" had been summoned.

The reason for the meeting remains unknown. However, a tentative date and place were leaked to the press: the next meeting will be at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.

Military officials contacted by The New York Times assured that a meeting on that scale involving generals is unprecedented in recent history. Although the number of attendees is unknown, there are about 800 officers of general rank.