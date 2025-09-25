Hegseth urgently summons military commanders from around the world to Quantico, VA
The reason for the meeting has not been disclosed. A meeting of such magnitude would be unprecedented, according to military sources.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will meet next week with senior military commanders. This was confirmed by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell to The Washington Post, after rumors of the meeting began circulating.
According to the same newspaper, a dozen sources with knowledge of the events assured that "virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide" had been summoned.
The reason for the meeting remains unknown. However, a tentative date and place were leaked to the press: the next meeting will be at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.
Military officials contacted by The New York Times assured that a meeting on that scale involving generals is unprecedented in recent history. Although the number of attendees is unknown, there are about 800 officers of general rank.
A new defense strategy
From changing the process for awarding promotions - in the secretary's words, so as to "ONLY be based on merit and performance" - to the headquarters relocation, through to the cutting and firing of personnel.
It has also mutated its functions, expanding its role in areas such as border control and the fight against drug trafficking. In addition, according to several reports, Hegseth is analyzing a change in the National Defense Strategy, which defines the role of the Armed Forces.
