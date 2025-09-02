'Whoever controls the skies will control the future of warfare': Trump Administration makes official the relocation of Space Command headquarters to Alabama

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de septiembre, 2025

In a speech from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump today formalized the relocation of the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

Accompanied by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and members of Alabama's congressional delegation, Trump described the city as a "beautiful location" and renamed it the "Rocket City," emphasizing its legacy in the U.S. space program.

"Seven years in the making," Trump declared, adding that the move will generate up to 30,000 jobs in the area and billions of dollars in economic investment.

The announcement reverses a decision made by the Biden Administration in 2023, which opted to keep the command headquarters in Colorado to avoid disruptions in military readiness.

The command's primary purpose is to defend U.S. interests in space, especially satellite constellations, which support navigation, communications and surveillance for the nation's ground, maritime and air forces. Trump linked this relocation to the future "Golden Dome," a missile defense project that, according to him, will involve allies such as Canada and position the US as a leader in protecting against space threats.

For his part, Secretary Hegseth praised the move, saying it will ensure that the U.S. stays "steps ahead" in the space race. "Whoever controls the skies will control the future of warfare," he stated, stressing the strategic importance in a context of growing threats from adversaries such as China, Russia and Iran.

Likewise, Vice President Vance described Alabama as "exactly the right place" for USSPACECOM and called the relocation a "visionary move."

Trump also expressed hope that the command will remain in Alabama for many years to come. Huntsville, historically nicknamed "Rocket City" for its role in the development of early U.S. rockets, hosts key facilities such as the Army's Redstone Arsenal, NASA's Marshall Space Center, and the Army's Space and Missile Defense Command.

Political support



Alabama lawmakers such as Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mike Rogers - who chairs the House Armed Services Committee - have pushed the cause for years, arguing that the city offers advantages in infrastructure, community support, and lower costs.

Trump criticizes Colorado for implementing vote-by-mail voting



While Trump expressed gratitude toward Colorado for temporarily hosting USSPACECOM, he also criticized the state for its universal vote-by-mail system, where every registered voter receives a ballot. "That played a big factor," he commented, implicitly alluding to voter fraud in that voting method.

Army fires on Venezuelan ship loaded with drugs After the speech and during the press conference, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. Army fired on a ship coming from Venezuela carrying "a lot of drugs" and that the Joint Chiefs of Staff had informed him about the incident just seconds ago.

