National Counterterrorism Center chief resigns over Iran conflict: ‘I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de marzo, 2026

This Tuesday, Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), announced his immediate resignation. In his resignation letter, addressed to President Trump, the official argued that his decision was due to his opposition to the United States on Iran.

In the document, published in X, Kent stated, "I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," arguing that the Iranian regime "posed no imminent threat" to the nation.

The NCTC chief, whom the Senate narrowly confirmed for the director's post last July, accused the Jewish state of exerting significant influence on the Trump administration to start the war.

"It is clear that we started this war because of pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," he said.

In his letter, Kent noted that he endorsed "the values and the foreign policies" championed by Trump in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 campaigns, and which, in his view, had guided the first stage of the administration. He added that, until the middle of last year, there was a shared view that conflicts in Middle East posed a risk to the stability and well-being of the country, by involving human loss and high economic cost.

"Until June of 2025, you [President Trump] understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation," the official said, addressing the president.

Allegations of alleged Iranian news manipulation

The official claimed, without evidence, that in the early months of the administration, "high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media" had allegedly pushed a disinformation campaign that he said completely undermined the America First campaign of the president and "sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran."

Kent added that this "echo chamber" was used to make President Trump believe that an attack on Iran could lead to a quick victory.

"This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous war in Iraq that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women," the official said.

"We cannot make this mistake again," he added.

Kent said it had been an honor to serve under President Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as he led NCTC professionals.

Trump considers Joe Kent's resignation a "good thing"

Donald Trump considered it a "good thing" that the NCTC director had resigned, because according to him he was not strong on security.

"I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security," the president told reporters in the Oval Office. He said that when he saw Kent's resignation statement, he "realized that it's a good thing that he's out."