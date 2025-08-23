Pete Hegseth removes Defense Intelligence chief and other top officials months after controversial assessment on Iran strike

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de agosto, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday removed Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, who served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), along with other senior military officials.

Defense Department sources confirmed to Fox News Digital and The New York Times that Kruse will step down as head of the agency months after a controversial preliminary report was leaked that questioned the effectiveness of strikes against nuclear facilities in Iran under the notorious Operation Midnight Hammer.

The report noted that the military operations ordered by President Donald Trump would only have delayed the Iranian nuclear program by a few months, in contrast to official White House statements, where it was insisted that the facilities had been "completely" destroyed.

According to the NYT, two congressional staffers said lawmakers were notified Friday of Kruse's dismissal, which allegedly came about because Secretary Hegseth had "lost confidence" in the senior official.

Reliefs in the military leadership

In addition to Kruse, removed were Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, head of the Naval Reserve, and Rear Admiral Jamie Sands, a Navy SEAL officer with service in Iraq and Afghanistan who commanded the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Pentagon, for now, did not offer official explanations on the reasons for these dismissals.

Lacore commanded some 59,000 Navy and Marine Corps reserve troops, with an extensive background as a naval aviator.

Reactions in Congress

Democratic Senator Mark Warner, a member of the Intelligence Committee, expressed concern over the dismissal of Kruse, whom he described as an official of recognized nonpartisan background. According to Warner, decisions of this style could affect the independence of intelligence agencies.

However, it is not yet clear whether Kruse's dismissal will involve offering him a new position or whether he will retire from service for good.

What is the DIA and who will remain in charge? The DIA is directly responsible for gathering intelligence on foreign armed forces, including key details such as size, location, and capabilities. Such information is passed directly to the Pentagon, which then uses it for its military planning.



The agency has gained visibility in recent months after some White House officials questioned the leaked assessment on Iran and recalled that Kruse was appointed during the Biden Administration. Also, part of the government efficiency team driven by tycoon Elon Musk reportedly suggested in an assessment months ago that the agency was oversized and in need of structural changes.

Deputy Director Christine Bordine will take over as interim head of DIA until the Senate confirms a new director. Friday's three removals come on top of other ousters at the top of the military in recent months, including the departures of Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and top commanders in the Navy and Air Force.