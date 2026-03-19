Washington: Special education teacher charged with raping 10-year-old student

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de marzo, 2026

A special education teacher in the state of Washington has been accused of sexual abuse against a 10-year-old student, in a case being investigated by local authorities.

The suspect, Mahayla Benavides, 32, was arrested last March 13 after a two-month investigation led by the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit, according to court documents cited by news media.

According to the affidavit, investigators recovered digital material on the defendant's phone that would be relevant to the case. The authorities claim that the events allegedly occurred on the school's premises.

Benavides allegedly sexually assaulted her student, sometimes up to "five times a day," authorities allege.

500,000 bail and a restraining order

The investigation began after the school administration alerted police after receiving information from a relative of the minor.

Benavides pleaded not guilty before a Spokane County court to charges of first-degree rape and first-degree child molestation. The judge set $500,000 bail and issued a restraining order.

The student told investigators that the teacher gave him brownies and told him not to tell anyone or he could get in trouble. The young man also told police that she touched him sexually in the presence of other students and that during classes, she allegedly showed him videos in which she undressed and masturbated.

The superintendent of Spokane Public Schools, Adam Swinyard, condemned the facts and highlighted the collaboration with law enforcement during the investigation, in statements collected by KREM2.

According to officials, the case is part of a broader concern about inappropriate behavior in educational settings, which has led to strengthened training for students and staff on how to identify and report possible abuse.

The school district said it requires mandatory annual training in this area, according to information released by KHQ.