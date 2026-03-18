Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for second meeting in a row

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de marzo, 2026

The Federal Reserve (Fed) reported Thursday that it is maintaining interest rates for the second consecutive meeting. Therefore, the reference rates continue at the level that has lasted since December 2025, between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Thus, the central bank, chaired by Jerome Powell, again disregards the wishes of President Donald Trump, who is calling for lower interest rates, so as to hit Americans' wallets and businesses less.

"In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75%," the Fed said in a statement. "In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The central bank mentioned the current geopolitical situation, with a direct reference to the conflict in the Middle East.

"The implications of developments in the Middle East for the U.S. economy are uncertain. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate," the Fed maintained.

The entire Committee, with the exception of Stephen I. Miran, voted in favor of maintaining interest rates.