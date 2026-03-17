Tulsi Gabbard defends Trump after Kent's resignation, accused of leaking information

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de marzo, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard defended Donald Trump after the resignation of Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center. The national intelligence director and Kent's boss spoke out on social media, where she assured that, after examining all the intelligence gathered by his teams, "President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat."

17 days after the U.S. and Israel launched 'Operation Epic Fury,' Kent confirmed his resignation through a harsh letter posted on his X account. In the missive, he questioned the decision to go to war with Iran, arguing that the Iranian regime posed "no imminent threat" to the United States. "I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," he added.

It was in this context that Gabbard appeared to back President Trump in the dispute: "The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for helping coordinate and integrate all intelligence to provide the President and Commander in Chief with the best information available to inform his decisions."

"After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat and he took action based on that conclusion," she added.

As for Trump, he was asked about it when he hosted Ireland's prime minister at the White House for St. Patrick's Day. "I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security — very weak on security," the Republican said.

Kent's problems with the Trump administration

As reported by Aishah Hasnie, Fox News White House correspondent, Kent's position had been in question for months within the Trump Administration.

According to the information provided by a senior Trump Administration official to the aforementioned media outlet, Kent, who was "a known (information) leaker, was cut out of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago."

In addition, the source noted that the former official "has not been part of any Iran planning discussions or briefings at all," questioning his resignation letter released Tuesday morning.

The Washington Post: Kent met with Gabbard and Vance on Monday

According to John Hudson, who covers national security-related issues for the Washington Post, Kent reportedly met last Monday with Vance and Gabbard at the White House. He even reportedly gave his letter of resignation to the vice president.

According to a White House official, "the VP encouraged him to speak to White House chief of staff and POTUS before making any final decisions." He further advised him to be "respectful to the president." It is unclear whether the meeting between Trump and Kent ultimately happened.