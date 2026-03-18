Republicans retain the 193rd District in Pennsylvania following Catherine Wallen's victory in the special election

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de marzo, 2026

Republican candidate Catherine Wallen is emerging as the winner over Democrat Todd Crawley in the special election for Pennsylvania House District 193. Wallen is set to take over the seat previously held by former Republican state Rep. Torren Ecker (R), who resigned in December after winning a judgeship in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas. Ecker had served in the state legislature since his first election in 2018.

"Tonight, House Republicans claimed important victories in two open seats, demonstrating the success of our message and the strength of our candidates," said Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper. Wallen will complete the remainder of Ecker's term through the end of 2026 and will run for re-election in November to a full term.

The 193rd District, which encompasses parts of Cumberland and Adams counties, has remained under Republican control for decades — since 1972 — despite periodic boundary changes as a result of electoral redistricting. The race attracted attention because of the Democrats' narrow majority in the state House, although Wallen's projected victory is not expected to change the balance of power in the legislature.

Before launching her campaign, Wallen served for eight years in the state House as Ecker's district director. Her background also includes experience in health care and she currently runs a small goat farm, several media outlets detailed.