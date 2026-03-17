House Oversight Committee subpoenas Attorney General Pam Bondi over handling of Epstein case

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de marzo, 2026

The House Oversight Committee issued a formal subpoena to compel U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to appear in testimony as part of a legislative investigation into the management of the Department of Justice in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The subpoena was issued by the committee's chairman, Republican Congressman James Comer. According to the communication accompanying the order, the panel seeks to examine possible federal investigative mismanagement related to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bondi is due to appear for a deposition next April 14.

Questions about files and federal investigation

In his letter, Comer noted that the committee maintains questions about how the Justice Department has handled the investigation of Epstein and his associates, as well as about compliance with the so-called Epstein Records Transparency Act.

The lawmaker further stated that the attorney general is "directly responsible" for overseeing the review and release of federal documents related to the case.

Comer also recalled that the Oversight Committee has broad powers to investigate matters related to the operation of the federal government, including the ability to compel testimony and documentation.

Justice Department questions subpoena

A Justice Department spokesman called the subpoena "completely unnecessary." According to the official, lawmakers had already been invited to review the uncensored files directly at the department's facilities.

The agency also said Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche offered to provide a private briefing to committee members on Wednesday to address the issue.

According to the spokesman, the attorney general has held calls and meetings with lawmakers to discuss legislation related to transparency of the Epstein files and continues to make herself available to provide information to policymakers.