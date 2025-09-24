U.S. Navy confirms it conducted missile tests from nuclear-powered submarines off the east coast of Florida: “They lit up the night sky and were visible from Puerto Rico"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de septiembre, 2025

The U.S. Navy confirmed Tuesday that its Strategic Systems Program (SSP)conducted four test launches of unarmed 'Trident II D5LE' missiles from an Ohio-class ballistic submarine off the east coast of Florida, in a series of trials scheduled between Sept. 17 and 21.

The Navy's official statement confirmed that one of Sunday night's launches "lit up the night sky and was visible from Puerto Rico."

An Ohio-class ballistic submarine (also known as an SSBN) is a nuclear-powered submersible whose primary purpose is to stealthily patrol, conceal, and launch Trident II missiles to maintain strategic deterrent capability.

According to the Navy, the flights were part of a planned, recurring test event designed to evaluate and ensure the system's continued reliability and accuracy. "The missile tests were not conducted in response to any ongoing world events," it reported.

As safety measures, aeronautical and maritime notices (NOTAM/NOTMAR) were issued to delineate exclusion zones during the test period.

The launches were carried out from an SSBN submerged, and the trajectories ended in a wide area of the Atlantic Ocean, the official note added, without giving further details on the exact location. These tests brought the cumulative total of successful test launches of the Trident II D5 system to 197; the original missile dates back to the 1980s and received a life-extension upgrade completed in 2017 to extend its operability into the 2040s.

“Our nation’s submarine-launched ballistic missile system has been a critical component of our national security since the 1960s, and these launches continue to demonstrate the credibility and reliability of our strategic deterrence capabilities,” said Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, director of the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs.

The tests come at a time of tension in the Caribbean Sea, with the U.S. military sinking up to four vessels allegedly belonging to narco-terrorist groups. At least three of the four narco-boats the US sank were linked to the Cartel of the Suns and the Aragua Train, two terrorist organizations linked to the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro.

In addition to destroying drug vessels, the U.S. also conducted an imposing deployment in the Caribbean Sea off the Venezuelan coast, including some eight warships (including missile destroyers), a nuclear submarine integrated with the presence, at least one amphibious ship with units of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, several F-35 fighter jets operating from bases in Puerto Rico and a combined contingent of approximately 4,500 embarked and deployed troops.