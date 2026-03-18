White House pressures Democrats with new proposal to end the DHS shutdown

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de marzo, 2026

The White House sent a new proposal to Democrats to end the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Trump administration's counteroffer includes greater transparency during procedures and operations. For DHS to return to normal operations, 60 votes are needed in the Senate, so at least seven Democrats would have to go along with the Republican proposal.

The DHS shut down in mid-February, as a result of the agreement between Democrats and Republicans to avoid a government shutdown in mid-January, which only funded this agency for 15 days. Once the deadline was met, and in the midst of the controversy over the death of Alex Pretti during an immigration operation in Minnesota, Senate Democrats refused to vote in favor of the funding.

Since then, the repercussions of the shutdown have spread across the country. The most visible consequence for Americans is the long lines at airports, a product of understaffing at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). As a result of the shutdown, agents are required to work without pay, so many quit or are absent. The resulting bottleneck has caused longer-than-usual waits for travelers.

The White House sent a new offer to Senate Democrats to end the shutdown. The Trump administration's new proposal includes measures such as expanding the use of body cameras, imposing greater restrictions on operatives in "sensitive locations" (e.g., schools, churches, hospitals), increasing oversight of detention centers, and requiring visible identification for non-covert agents. At the same time, it reaffirms the intention not to deport U.S. citizens and updates certain operational practices for immigration agents.

According to a White House official who spoke anonymously to reporters, the offer is "reasonable" and "serious." "It is the product of work that has gone on since the shutdown began," he added.