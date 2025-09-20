Trump announces Army sank fourth drug ship linked to "terrorist" group

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de septiembre, 2025

Through a publication on the Truth social network, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Army sank a fourth drug boat linked to a narcoterrorist organization in international waters.

According to the president, following an order from him, US forces neutralized the narco-boat, killing "three narco-terrorists." In his publication, the president said that U.S. intelligence confirmed that narcotics were being transported bound for the country.

"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump wrote. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike."

The president also took the opportunity to send a warning, "STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!"

Accompanying the message came a one-minute video showing how the speeding drug boat is struck and sunk by a precision-guided projectile.

NYT: bill would give green light for cartels to be treated as terrorists

The attack on the fourth narco vessel comes two days after FBI director Kash Patel publicly called for hunting drug cartels like terrorist organizations. Before the announcement of the attack, The New York Times, citing sources within the Trump Administration, reported that a draft bill is circulating where the White House and the War Department would be given the green light in their fight against narco-terrorists.

According to the NYT, the draft bill, which has already begun circulating internally in the White House, even touching the hands of some key congressmen, would give broad power to President Trump "to wage war against drug cartels he deems to be 'terrorists,' as well as against any nation he says has harbored or aided them."

The newspaper explained that the proposal was broadly worded and "would legally authorize the president to kill people he deems narco-terrorists and attack countries he says helped them."

The attacks in international waters have generated both criticism and praise for the Trump administration. Some legal experts have even argued that operations against narco-boats are illegal. However, the criticism has not deterred the White House, which is increasingly stepping up its pressure against drug cartels, including the Venezuelan Cartel de los Soles, led by dictator Nicolas Maduro and his second-in-command, Diosdado Cabello, both wanted and indicted for drug trafficking in the United States.

Three people familiar with the matter told the NYT that Representative Cory Mills, a Florida Republican and combat veteran who sits on the Armed Services Committee, was involved in drafting the bill. Neither Mills nor the White House has commented on the alleged bill.

The move also comes as debate rages in Washington over President Trump's power to declare war on the cartels and the role of Congress in authorizing the use of US military force.

The draft is largely inspired by the authorization Congress granted President George W. Bush after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. That authorization, like the one mentioned by the NYT, does not directly name a specific enemy and is not geographically limited.

While this bill is modeled on the 2001 law, there is one important difference, as disclosed: it will expire after five years if Congress does not act on an extension. In contrast, the 2001 law will remain in effect until lawmakers repeal it outright.