Costa Rica closes its embassy in Cuba and calls for withdrawal of Cuban diplomats from the country

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de marzo, 2026

The Costa Rican government announced on Wednesday the closure of its embassy in Havana and requested Cuba to withdraw its diplomatic staff in San Jose, in a decision that reflects the deterioration of bilateral relations.

Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco said the measure responds to the "deep concern" over the deterioration of the human rights situation on the island and the increase in repression against opponents.

"We have taken the decision to proceed with the closure of the Costa Rican embassy in the Republic of Cuba. Likewise, we have requested the Cuban Foreign Ministry to withdraw its diplomatic personnel," the minister said according to AFP.

Costa Rica follows in Ecuador's footsteps

The decision comes in a context of greater alignment of San Jose with the foreign policy of the United States, whose president, Donald Trump, has toughened the pressure on the Havana regime through sanctions.

Costa Rican president, Rodrigo Chaves, also questioned the legitimacy of the Cuban government, alluding to the internal situation of the Caribbean country facing the worst crisis in its recent history.

Costa Rica thus follows in the footsteps of Ecuador, which in early March expelled the Cuban ambassador and caused the closure of the Cuban embassy in Quito, amid accusations of political interference.