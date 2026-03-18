Federal judge blocks Arkansas law requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms in several school districts

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de marzo, 2026

A federal judge on Monday ordered a permanent halt to several Arkansas school districts enforcing a state law that required the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.

The decision was issued by federal Judge Timothy Brooks, who ruled that the legislation - identified as Act 573 - violates the Constitution's Establishment Clause and the free exercise rights of the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit.

In his court opinion, Brooks stated that the purpose of the law is "to display a sacred and religious text in a prominent place in every public school classroom." The magistrate added that placing such a text in every classroom has the effect of proselytizing to students.

The court decision does not invalidate the law statewide. The ruling applies only to school districts that are part of the lawsuit.

State attorney general's office announces appeal

The Arkansas attorney general's office indicated it will review the decision and plans to file an appeal. A spokesman for Attorney General Tim Griffin noted that the office is evaluating the court's ruling.