State Department increases visa bonds to combat illegal stays in the country
The DOS will require foreign nationals from certain countries to post a $15,000 bond before receiving B1 or B2 visas for business and tourism in the United States.
The State Department reported that it expanded its visa bond program to apply to a total of 50 countries starting April 2. It will require foreign nationals from certain countries to post a bond of $15,000 before receiving B1 or B2 visas for business and tourism in the United States. The bond will be returned to visa recipients who return to their country in compliance with the terms of the visa and bond, or who do not travel.
In this regard, the department detailed that the decision is part of a plan to prevent illegal stay in the United States after the expiration of the visa. It noted that "The visa bond program has already proven effective at drastically reducing the number of visa recipients who overstay their visas and illegally remain in the United States."
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El Departamento de Estado está contribuyendo a mantener seguras las fronteras de EE.UU. y a prevenir la permanencia más allá del tiempo autorizado.— USA en Español (@USAenEspanol) March 18, 2026
Ciudadanos de 50 países deberán proporcionar una fianza de $15,000 para visas de negocios y turismo, que será reembolsada a quienes… pic.twitter.com/ePiQvuPcpO
Similarly, the department highlighted that nearly 1,000 foreign nationals have been issued visas under this program, and 97% of bonded travelers have returned to their home countries from the United States on time.
"By contrast, in Biden’s last year in office, more than 44,000 visitors from the 50 current Visa Bonds countries overstayed."
The action taken by the State Department on April 2 will apply the visa bond policy to 12 additional nations, the State Department highlighted.
Officials indicated that removing an immigrant who is in the country illegally costs American taxpayers more than $18,000 on average. As a result, they stressed, the State Department is saving U.S. taxpayers up to $800 million a year that would otherwise be needed to remove these overstaying migrants.
Countries included in the visa assurance program:
These countries join 38 nations already included in the visa bond program. Those countries are Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.