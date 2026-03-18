State Department increases visa bonds to combat illegal stays in the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de marzo, 2026

The State Department reported that it expanded its visa bond program to apply to a total of 50 countries starting April 2. It will require foreign nationals from certain countries to post a bond of $15,000 before receiving B1 or B2 visas for business and tourism in the United States. The bond will be returned to visa recipients who return to their country in compliance with the terms of the visa and bond, or who do not travel.

In this regard, the department detailed that the decision is part of a plan to prevent illegal stay in the United States after the expiration of the visa. It noted that "The visa bond program has already proven effective at drastically reducing the number of visa recipients who overstay their visas and illegally remain in the United States."

Similarly, the department highlighted that nearly 1,000 foreign nationals have been issued visas under this program, and 97% of bonded travelers have returned to their home countries from the United States on time.

"By contrast, in Biden’s last year in office, more than 44,000 visitors from the 50 current Visa Bonds countries overstayed."

The action taken by the State Department on April 2 will apply the visa bond policy to 12 additional nations, the State Department highlighted.

Officials indicated that removing an immigrant who is in the country illegally costs American taxpayers more than $18,000 on average. As a result, they stressed, the State Department is saving U.S. taxpayers up to $800 million a year that would otherwise be needed to remove these overstaying migrants.