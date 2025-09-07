'You're going to find out': Trump hints at possible strikes against cartels inside Venezuela

Published by Agustina Blanco 7 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a press conference on the lawn of the White House, when asked about a possible military strike against cartels inside Venezuela, noted: "You're going to find out," responding to a journalist, without mentioning further information in this regard.

REPORTER: "Are you considering attacking the cartels inside of Venezuela?"@POTUS: "Well, you're going to find out." pic.twitter.com/GyysLrDLEk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

The president's statement comes amidst a growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean Sea, with destroyers, nuclear submarines and fighter jets deployed in the region.

Trump recently shared a video of the sinking of a ship with a drug shipment coming from Venezuela, an action taken by the Republican administration against drug trafficking. In that line, the Republican noted, “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

The Pentagon claimed that two Venezuelan F-16 aircraft dangerously overflew the USS Jason Dunham, a U.S. destroyer in international waters. This action was described by the United States as a highly provocative maneuver aimed at interfering with counter-drug and counter-terrorism operations.

In that vein, President Trump issued a warning to the Nicolás Maduro regime: "If they do put us in a dangerous position, they’ll be shot down."

In response, the Venezuelan regime, led by Maduro, has mobilized troops and activated militias, claiming that the United States is seeking pretexts for military intervention. Maduro warned that, should an act of aggression take place, Venezuela will move to a "stage of armed, planned, and organized struggle," and announced the activation of the Bolivarian National Militia, with millions of enlisted citizens.

Marco Rubio in Latin America on Maduro

During an official visit to Ecuador a few days ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington's position: "Maduro is a fugitive from American justice, indicted for drug trafficking in the Southern District of New York." The secretary also stressed that Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela.