War on Cartels kicks off: US sinks Venezuelan drug ship in the Caribbean

The Venezuelan ship loaded with drugs in international waters before being destroyed by the U.S. Army@realDonaldTrump

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de septiembre, 2025

During a press conference in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a U.S. military operation in the southern Caribbean against a Venezuelan drug-laden ship, describing it as an event that occurred "moments ago."

Flanked by top national security officials, Trump claimed that the U.S. military "shot out" the ship, sending a strong message against drug trafficking from Venezuela.

"Over the last few minutes, [we] literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat," Trump said during the news conference. "A lot of drugs in that boat. And you'll be seeing that, and you'll be reading about that. It just happened moments ago."

President Trump just said the United States military just "SH0T OUT AT a drug-carrying boat" within the last few minutes coming from VENEZUELA.



"A lot of drugs in that boat. You'll be seeing that...just happened moments ago...our great General, head of the Joint Chiefs [has]… pic.twitter.com/NXTnGjZqY6 — Trumpusa1 (@Trumpusa1A1) September 2, 2025

Along those lines, a top Trump Administration Defense official, told VOZ: "As the President announced today, we can confirm the U.S. military conducted a precision strike against a drug vessel operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization. More information will be made available at a later time."

A message to Maduro



After the conference, President Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to show the video of the U.S. Army's actions. Along these lines, the Republican wrote:

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere. The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!”

For his part, the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, also noted details in a post on X, describing the action as a "lethal strike."

"As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization," Rubio wrote.

As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 2, 2025

He added that the ship was being operated by a "designated narcoterrorist organization," underscoring the nature of the threat it posed to U.S. national security.