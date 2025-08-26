Argentina aligns with US, designates Cartel of the Suns as terrorist organization to pressure Maduro

Published by Agustina Blanco 26 de agosto, 2025

The Government of the Republic of Argentina, led by President Javier Milei, has taken a significant step in the fight against transnational organized crime by declaring on Tuesday the Cartel of Los Soles (known in English as Cartel of the Suns), linked to the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro, as an international terrorist organization.

With this measure, Argentina joins countries such as Ecuador and Paraguay, aligning itself with the strategy promoted by the Trump Administration to combat drug trafficking and organized crime in the region.

Argentina's National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced the decision via X: "We declare the Cartel of the Suns a terrorist and narco-criminal organization. Maduro and his entourage are narcoterrorists. Neither in Argentina nor anywhere else in the world will they be able to carry out their criminal activities. For this government, he who makes them pays for them."

Declaramos al Cártel de los Soles como organización terrorista y narcocriminal.



Maduro y su séquito son narcoterroristas.



Ni en la Argentina ni en ningún lugar del mundo van a poder llevar a cabo sus actividades criminales.



Para este Gobierno, el que las hace, las paga. Acá o… — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) August 26, 2025

According to the official communiqué from the Argentine Executive, the measure, taken in coordination between several ministries, is based on reports that accredit the cartel's illicit activities, including drug trafficking, smuggling and illegal exploitation of natural resources, as well as its links with other criminal structures in the region.

This action seeks to strengthen preventive and punitive mechanisms against the financing of terrorism and organized crime, promote international cooperation in security and justice, and reaffirm Argentina's commitment to peace and security.

A regional strategy aligned with the United States



Argentina is not alone in this initiative. Other countries in the region, such as Ecuador, Paraguay, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, have adopted similar measures, backing the Trump Administration's policies against cartels.

The Trump Administration's cabinet meeting

At today's cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted this joint effort, "For the first time in the modern era, we are truly on offense against organized cartels that are pumping poison — killer poison — into our cities, and that's a team effort." Rubio also made explicit mention of Argentina as a key ally in this fight.

.@SecRubio at the Cabinet meeting: "For the first time in the modern era, we are truly on offense against organized cartels that are pumping poison — killer poison — into our cities, and that's a team effort." pic.twitter.com/02Sk93C5ez — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025

Support from the Venezuelan opposition



Argentina’s decision was celebrated by María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition persecuted by the Maduro regime.

In a message posted on X, Machado expressed her gratitude to Argentine President Javier Milei: "Dear President Milei, on behalf of Venezuelans I thank you for your firm and determined support to the just cause for Freedom and democracy in Venezuela, as well as the support and affection of the people of Argentina."

Querido Presidente Milei,



En nombre de los venezolanos le agradezco su firme y decidido apoyo a la causa justa por la Libertad y la democracia de Venezuela, así como el respaldo y cariño del pueblo de la Argentina.



Nuestro pueblo ha enfrentado con inmensa valentía y dignidad a… https://t.co/zp59n50OaY — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 26, 2025

Machado highlighted the courage of the Venezuelan people in the face of a "criminal narco-terrorist regime" which, in her words, has generated misery, violence and the exodus of millions of citizens. "Today we have a united society, organized and determined to conquer its Freedom to bring our children back home," she said, underlining the determination of Venezuelans for a definitive change in the midst of a deep humanitarian, social, political and economic crisis. "We know that we also have the support of the brotherly peoples of the Americas and the genuine democratic leaders of the world. Venezuela will be free," she concluded.