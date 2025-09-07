Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

JD Vance defends killing Maduro Cartel drug traffickers: 'is the best use of our military’

“Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military”, Vice President Vance wrote Saturday on his X account, responding to criticism about the legality of the raid.

Vance in Wisconsin/ Andrew Harnik (File)

Vance in Wisconsin/ Andrew Harnik (File)AFP

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended the recent military raid that sank a Venezuelan ship loaded with drugs and resulted in the deaths of 11 suspected drug traffickers.

The attack occurred in international waters of the southern Caribbean, where U.S. forces carried out a "kinetic strike" against a vessel operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization by Washington.

Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military”. Vance wrote Saturday on his X account, responding to criticism about the legality of the attack.

In that vein, in an exchange with influencer Brian Krassenstein, who called the action a "war crime" because of the lack of due process, Vance replied, “I don’t give a shit what you call it”.

In that vein, the vice president also responded ironically to Democrats who criticized the Trump administration's actions on his X account: "Democrats: let’s send your kids to die in Russia. Republicans: actually let’s protect our people from the scum of the earth”.

For his part, President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Tuesday during a conference in the Oval Office, describing it as an operation ordered by him against "narcoterrorists" from the Aragua Train.

In addition, the Republican leader shared a video on Truth Social showing the explosion of the ship, and warned, “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

Trump administration determined to fight cartels.

Trump raised the stakes this week, warning that Venezuelan aircraft would be shot down if they endanger U.S. warships. In the Oval Office on Friday, Trump told reporters, "If they do put us in a dangerous position, they’ll be shot down."

The Republican leader's remarks come in response to two provocative flyovers by Venezuelan F-16 aircraft over the destructor USS Jason Dunham on Thursday.


The White House continues to beef up its military presence in the southern Caribbean. Anonymous sources confirmed to CNN that it will be joined by eight Navy warships, Tomahawk missiles, a nuclear attack submarine, several surveillance aircraft, and more than 4,000 sailors and Marines.

LATEST

RECOMMENDATION

tracking