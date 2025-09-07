JD Vance defends killing Maduro Cartel drug traffickers: 'is the best use of our military’

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended the recent military raid that sank a Venezuelan ship loaded with drugs and resulted in the deaths of 11 suspected drug traffickers.

The attack occurred in international waters of the southern Caribbean, where U.S. forces carried out a "kinetic strike" against a vessel operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization by Washington.

“Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military”. Vance wrote Saturday on his X account, responding to criticism about the legality of the attack.

In that vein, in an exchange with influencer Brian Krassenstein, who called the action a "war crime" because of the lack of due process, Vance replied, “I don’t give a shit what you call it”.

In that vein, the vice president also responded ironically to Democrats who criticized the Trump administration's actions on his X account: "Democrats: let’s send your kids to die in Russia. Republicans: actually let’s protect our people from the scum of the earth”.

For his part, President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Tuesday during a conference in the Oval Office, describing it as an operation ordered by him against "narcoterrorists" from the Aragua Train.

In addition, the Republican leader shared a video on Truth Social showing the explosion of the ship, and warned, “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”