Guyana calls for strengthened regional cooperation to fight Cartel de los Soles

Published by Virginia Martínez 22 de agosto, 2025

Guyana called for strengthened cooperation and concerted efforts at the national, regional, hemispheric and global levels to combat the Cartel de los Soles, designated by the United States as a terrorist organization.

"The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana views with grave concern the threat to peace and security in the region posed by transnational organized crime and narco-terrorism, often involving criminal networks such as the Cartel de los Soles of Venezuela," the Government of Guyana in a statement that was shared by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In this regard, the government detailed that the president of that country, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, supports a collaborative and integrated approach to combat transnational organized crime.

"We are committed to working with our bilateral partners to find meaningful solutions and will support regional and global initiatives aimed at dismantling criminal networks to safeguard our shared security," the Government of Guyana said.

Similarly, it noted that "by confronting transnational organized crime and narco-terrorism with unity, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the region remains a Zone of Peace."