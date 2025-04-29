In pictures: Trump's first 100 days
A hug with a child cancer survivor and another, in the snow, with a former hostage in Russia, two very different meetings with Zelenski, a luxury box at the Super Bowl... These are the most striking photographs of the president's initial months.
"I, Donald J Trump, do solemnly swear..."
Donald J. Trump was sworn in for his second term on January 20, 2025. It was a frigid day in Washington D.C., forcing the ceremony to be held inside the Capitol. Surrounded by his family, with his wife, Melania Trump, holding two bibles, one given to him by his mother as a child, another used by Lincoln at his inauguration in 1861, raising his right hand, Trump became the 47th president
Tsunami of executive orders
It took hours for the brand-new president to sign his first executive order. Since then, he has not let his pen rest. In less than three weeks, he signed 60 executive orders. Twice as many as Joe Biden in the same period. In image, Trump declares Feb. 9 as America's Gulf Day as Air Force One flies over the newly renamed Gulf of America.
"There's one more thing I got for ya: a big hug"
During their joint address to Congress, Trump named DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor, an honorary Secret Service agent. Hours later, the boy melted into a hug with the president. The video, recorded in the Oval Office, quickly went viral.
An unanticipated ally in the White House
Unexpected campaign protagonist, Elon Musk repeated starring role the first 100 days of Trump. In addition to his role at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has become a confidant on a variety of issues and a staunch public advocate for the MAGA agenda. Pictured: Musk shoulders his son X Æ A-Xii in the Oval Office.
President Donald Trump, during his first cabinet meeting of his second term.
In front of spotlights and cameras, Trump led his first Cabinet meeting in late February. In addition to the secretaries appointed by the president, Elon Musk was not missing: although he is not part of the Cabinet he is, in his own words, a "humble tech support" for the Administration. "We put together a great Cabinet," Trump said before embarking on talks on tariffs, the European Union and Ukraine.
Daytona 500 and "the unbreakable spirit that makes America great"
Aboard The Beast, the iconic presidential car, Trump ran a lap around the Daytona 500 track. Accompanied by his granddaughter, he greeted race teams in the pits and was photographed with NASCAR legends such as Richard Petty. The event, he assured, possesses "the unbreakable spirit that makes America great."
"My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day"
The image of Trump displaying a table of new tariffs imposed by the United States on hundreds of trading partners quickly swept the world. It was April 1, dubbed by the president as Liberation Day. The "reciprocal tariffs" were then paused for 90 days for all countries except China, parenthesis that many of them would be taking advantage of to negotiate.
"You're gambling with World War Three"
The anticipated reception for Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky ended in a heated back and forth. "You have to be thankful," Trump told his counterpart at one point in the discussion, and even accused him of being "gambling with the lives of millions of people," "gambling with World War Three." "This is going to be great television, I will say that," Trump ended the discussion. Zelenski left earlier than scheduled, without signing a mineral agreement.
Trump and Zelenski, Chapter II
The second face-to-face meeting was very different from the first. Trump and Zelenski met in Rome on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral. The meeting was private. "I see him as calmer," Trump revealed afterward. "I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal," he said of the negotiations, still developing, to reach a truce in the war in Ukraine.
Dodgers' 47th player
With the celebration in style on the streets of Los Angeles over, The Dodgers carried the World Series trophy to President Trump and a jersey bearing the number 47. The franchise had last won the title precisely the last year of Trump's first term. Pictured: Trump shakes hands with baseball star Shohei Ohtani.
Donald Trump Super Bowl LIX
Trump enjoyed a privileged view at the coronation of the Philadelphia Eagles. Accompanied by his family, he became the first president to attend the Super Bowl during his term in office. He then received the winning team at the White House (and took the opportunity to taunt Taylor Swift, booed during the event). Pictured, Trump salutes the flag during the national anthem at Caesars Superdome.
Netanyahu, first to visit White House.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first international leader to visit the White House during Trump's second term. The leaders were on the same page, discussing the war in Gaza and exchanging gifts. "I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," he Netanyahu said.
Bukele, at home in the White House.
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, also enjoyed a warm welcome in Washington. During the meeting, the presidents discussed the immigration agreement to deport illegal immigrants in the United States to the mega-prison in El Salvador. Bukele also ruled out returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran immigrant who was mistakenly deported to his home country.
Fogel, free at last.
"The president and the diplomats are heroes," said Marc Fogel when meeting Trump, under a heavy snowfall outside the White House. The American history professor was released from a Russian prison after being arrested in 2021 for possessing about 17 grams of marijuana, prescribed for medical use in the United States to treat chronic pain.
'Men Out of Women's Sports'
Surrounded by girls, teenage athletes and swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines, Trump signed an executive order called Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. "We are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice: If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding," Trump said.