Video: Zelensky and Trump's discussion in front of the cameras

28 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky played a back-and-forth in the Oval Office in front of the press, cameras and the world.

The meeting began with Trump saying it was an "honor" to welcome the foreign leader to the White House. While acknowledging that they had had a "little negotiation spat," he said it had been resolved. After criticizing Biden and praising the "very brave" Ukrainian soldiers, he promised that they would sign the mining pact after lunch.

Zelensky thanked for the invitation and said US support was "very important" for his nation. "I really count on your strong position to stop Putin."

Both leaders began taking questions from reporters stationed in the office. After answering about Trump's legacy, why Zelensky was not wearing a suit, among other questions, one journalist noted that the Ukrainian president was "shaking his head" while her host said that once the economic agreement was initialed, Putin "is not going to want to go back" to Ukraine.

The discussion began when the visitor asked for the floor after a question from One American News, saying he wanted to talk about "security guarantees." "Just a ceasefire will never work," he said, and argued that before he held the presidency, Putin had broken his word more than 20 times.

Trump responded, "He never broke it to me." To which Zelensky replied: "But you were president,” and he insisted that in 2016 Trump was already in charge of the country. "It will not work without security guarantees," he insisted about a possible peace agreement. "This document [the mining pact] is not enough, a strong army is enough."

A few questions later, Trump opined on the difference between the current deal and the one unsuccessfully presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Zelensky: "We made a deal, I'm a business person. We made a deal. That's what changed."

Some time later, Zelensky interrupted Trump when he said he didn't want to "talk about Odessa right now" and that many cities "have been destroyed," "there's not a building standing." "No, no," he cut him off, "Mr. President you have to come, to come and to look." Zelensky said the cities continue to function. "Maybe it is Putin who is sharing this information that he destroyed us."

When a Polish journalist asked Trump what he would retort to his countrymen who are "worried" because he seems to be aligning himself with Putin, Trump assured that he was not "aligned" with the Russian dictator and said it was hard to come to terms with the hatred that leaders on both sides of the war feel for each other.

The vice president enters the discussion

JD Vance intervened, criticizing the policies of former President Joe Biden and asserting that diplomacy was the way out of the conflict. "Can I ask you?" questioned Zelensky. "Yeah," Vance said. From 2014 to 2022 "people have been dying," the leader said, claiming Putin had broken his promises numerous times.

"I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that will save your country," the vice president took to the floor. "Mr President, Mr President," he said interrupting Zelensky, who was trying to speak again, "with respect, I think its disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media." Vance said he should be grateful to Trump because Ukraine faces a problem of a lack of "man-power."

"Have you ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have?" he received in response. "Come once." "I've actually watched and seen the stories," Vance said and asked if he disagreed by saying there were recruitment problems, adding:

"Do you think that its respectful to come into the Oval Office of The United States of America and attack the Administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your counrty?"

Zelensky said that during wars everyone has problems, "even you, but you have [a] nice Ocean, and don't feel [it] now, but you will feel it in the future..." "You don't know that," Trump interjected. "Don't tell us what we're going to feel." "We're trying to solve the problem, don't tell us what we're going to feel."

"You're in no position to dictate what we're going to feel," the Republican continued, followed by a choppy exchange between the two heads of state. "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said in the exchange. "You're gambling with World War Three."

JD Vance then took the floor: "Have you said thank you once?" "A lot of times," was the reply, "even today." The former then accused him of going to "campaign" for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania.

"Please, you think that if you speak very loudly about the war..." Zelensky started to say, looking at Vance, but Trump jumped in, "He's not speaking loudly." "You've done a lot of talking," the Republican chairman continued. "You're not winning."

"Mr. President we are staying strong," affirmed the European leader, "from the very beginning of the war we have been alone and we are thankful..."

"You haven't been alone," Trump denied. Biden, he maintained, "stupid president," gave them $350 billion.

"You voted for your president," Zelensky retorted, and Trump responded: "Your men are brave but they had to use our military.... if you didn't have our military equipment this war would have been over in two weeks."

"Accept that there are disagreements and lets go litigate those disagreements rather than trying to fight it out in the American Media when you are wrong, we know that you are wrong," interceded JD Vance again.

"I think it's good for the American people to see what's going on here," Trump resumed, "You have to be thankful." Zelensky replied that he was grateful, and Trump replied, mimicking his interlocutor's voice, who kept saying he wanted this or that. Zelensky said he wanted to end the war, but with assurances.

"I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks, Obama gave you sheets.... You got to be more thankful," Trump said later. "It will be a tough deal to make, because the attitudes will have to change." The president then asserted that Putin would not break the deal because there was a new tenant in the White House.

"I think we've seen enough," Trump settled after a couple more words to his visitor, asking him to be more grateful and telling him that without US help "you don't have the cards."

"This is going to be great television, I will say that," the president ended to the laughter of the press.

Press releases after the conference

The president then issued a statement assuring that "much was learned" during the public exchange hours earlier.

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," he wrote.

"I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelensky followed suit: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."