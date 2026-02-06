David Alandete: 'I would like to see Hispanics no longer treated like sheep'

Published by VozMedia Staff 6 de febrero, 2026

A necessary interview for the times we live in. The journalist and director of voz.us Mario Noya talks from the Madrid studios with David Alandete, correspondent in Washington for the ABC newspaper, where he reflects on how the irruption of new media is breaking the traditional hierarchies of journalism in the White House and changing the way of reporting on U.S. politics. Drawing on his experience, he discusses the role of Donald Trump in that transformation, the rise of podcasts as a key tool of political influence and the mainstream media’s loss of power.

Alandete also analyzes the internal tensions of the Republican Party, the growing weight of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in foreign policy, the future of Trump's second term and the evolution of the Hispanic vote, which he defends as diverse and not homogeneous in the country.