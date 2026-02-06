Everything you need to know about TrumpRX, the platform that offers mega discounts on medications for everyone

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de febrero, 2026

TrumpRx is an official website that was launched on Thursday by President Donald Trump to make it easier for patients to access prescription drugs at significant discounts. The portal does not sell drugs directly; it functions as a search and comparison tool that displays cash prices and redirects users to the websites of pharmaceutical manufacturers or pharmacies where they can purchase the drugs.

Speaking at the launch of the website at the White House, the president said that, thanks to agreements negotiated by his administration, drug prices "are going to go way down for [the] United States: By differences of up to 300, 400, 500, even 600%." "In some cases, even more."

The drugs offered on TrumpRX are those that have been manufactured by the first five laboratories that reached Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing agreements with the Trump Administration: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.

According to the White House, more drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing agreements will be made available in the coming months.

What does TrumpRx offer?

Starting Thursday, patients who shop directly through TrumpRx.gov can see massive price reductions on 40 of the nation's most popular and expensive brand-name drugs.

Some examples include discounts on the nation's highest annual spending drugs that help adults with diabetes, heart disease, obesity and other conditions.

Monthly prices for Ozempic and Wegovy injection are reduced from $1,028 and $1,349 , respectively, to an average price of $350, and as low as $199 , depending on dosage.

and , respectively, to an average price of and as low as , depending on dosage. The monthly pill price of Wegovy drops from $1,349 to $149 , depending on the dose.

to , depending on the dose. The monthly price of Zepbound will drop from $1,087 to an average price of $346 to $299, depending on dosage.

Drug Discounts.TrumpRX official site screenshot.

Fertility drug discounts

Many patients facing infertility problems pay for their medications out of pocket, meaning that, on average, they could save more than $2,000 per treatment cycle.

Gonal-F, one of the most widely used fertility drugs, will see its price reduced to just $168 per pen, depending on dosage.

per pen, depending on dosage. The price of Cetrotide, another widely used fertility drug, will drop from $316 to $22.50 .

to . The price of Ovidrel will drop from $251 to $84.

Savings on numerous other high-cost drugs, including:

Bevespi Aerosphere, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ( EPOC ), will be discounted from $458 to $51 .

), will be discounted from to . Airsupra, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks , will see its price reduced from $504 to $201 .

, will see its price reduced from to . Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis , will be discounted from $792 to $158 .

, will be discounted from to . Insulin Lispro will be available for as little as $25 a month.

a month. Duavee, a drug used to treat hot flashes and osteoporosis, will see its price reduced from $202 to $30.

How do the drug discounts work?

The portal can now be used for U.S. citizens to purchase drugs by paying cash, i.e., outside of their health insurance.

Some medications are available through coupon offers that appear on TrumpRx. These coupon programs can be used at local pharmacies nationwide, with the exception of certain specialty drugs. Other drugs are only available at discounted prices through the manufacturer's website.

You do not need to create an account or register to access TrumpRx discounted prices. You must consult with your doctor to determine if a drug is right for you and then obtain a valid prescription so that the pharmacy can dispense it to you.

You also do not need to send prescriptions to TrumpRx. Your doctor should send the prescriptions to the pharmacy of your choice where the discounted price is available.