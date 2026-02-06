Everything you need to know about TrumpRX, the platform that offers mega discounts on medications for everyone
The portal can now be used for U.S. citizens to purchase medications by paying cash, i.e. outside of their health insurance, and products can be obtained at participating pharmacies using coupon cards listed on TrumpRx or directly through the manufacturers' websites.
TrumpRx is an official website that was launched on Thursday by President Donald Trump to make it easier for patients to access prescription drugs at significant discounts. The portal does not sell drugs directly; it functions as a search and comparison tool that displays cash prices and redirects users to the websites of pharmaceutical manufacturers or pharmacies where they can purchase the drugs.
Speaking at the launch of the website at the White House, the president said that, thanks to agreements negotiated by his administration, drug prices "are going to go way down for [the] United States: By differences of up to 300, 400, 500, even 600%." "In some cases, even more."
The drugs offered on TrumpRX are those that have been manufactured by the first five laboratories that reached Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing agreements with the Trump Administration: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.
According to the White House, more drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing agreements will be made available in the coming months.
What does TrumpRx offer?
Starting Thursday, patients who shop directly through TrumpRx.gov can see massive price reductions on 40 of the nation's most popular and expensive brand-name drugs.
Some examples include discounts on the nation's highest annual spending drugs that help adults with diabetes, heart disease, obesity and other conditions.
- Monthly prices for Ozempic and Wegovy injection are reduced from $1,028 and $1,349, respectively, to an average price of $350, and as low as $199, depending on dosage.
- The monthly pill price of Wegovy drops from $1,349 to $149, depending on the dose.
- The monthly price of Zepbound will drop from $1,087 to an average price of $346 to $299, depending on dosage.
Fertility drug discounts
Many patients facing infertility problems pay for their medications out of pocket, meaning that, on average, they could save more than $2,000 per treatment cycle.
Savings on numerous other high-cost drugs, including:
- Bevespi Aerosphere, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (EPOC), will be discounted from $458 to $51.
- Airsupra, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks, will see its price reduced from $504 to $201.
- Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis, will be discounted from $792 to $158.
- Insulin Lispro will be available for as little as $25 a month.
- Duavee, a drug used to treat hot flashes and osteoporosis, will see its price reduced from $202 to $30.
How do the drug discounts work?
Some medications are available through coupon offers that appear on TrumpRx. These coupon programs can be used at local pharmacies nationwide, with the exception of certain specialty drugs. Other drugs are only available at discounted prices through the manufacturer's website.
You do not need to create an account or register to access TrumpRx discounted prices. You must consult with your doctor to determine if a drug is right for you and then obtain a valid prescription so that the pharmacy can dispense it to you.
You also do not need to send prescriptions to TrumpRx. Your doctor should send the prescriptions to the pharmacy of your choice where the discounted price is available.
Keeping promises
- On May 12, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled "Providing Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Prices to U.S. Patients," instructing the Administration to take numerous steps to align drug prices in the United States with those paid by similar countries.
- On July 31, 2025, President Trump sent letters to major pharmaceutical manufacturers detailing the steps they were to take to reduce U.S. prescription drug prices to match the lowest price offered in other developed nations.
- Since September 30, 2025, the president has announced 16 agreements with major pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring prices in line with levels paid in other developed countries, which will provide substantial relief on numerous products used by millions of Americans.
- On December 1, 2025, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce and theDepartment of Health and Human Services announced an agreement with the United Kingdom that will increase the net price of new prescription drugs in the United Kingdom by 25%, helping to ensure that they contribute their fair share to the cost of innovative medicines.
- On January 15, 2026, President Trump asked Congress to approve The Great Healthcare Plan, which would reduce drug prices by consolidating savings from his Most Favored Nation, reduce insurance premiums, require greater accountability from insurers and maximize price transparency.
On the other hand, Fred Roeder, health economist and director of the Consumer Choice Center, said that "a genuinely good aspect of TrumpRx is that it does not add yet another payment intermediary. Pharmacies are still paid directly by manufacturers or wholesalers rather than through a new government-run clearinghouse. That simplifies the system rather than complicating it further."
However, Roeder alleges that "a major issue with TrumpRx’s comparisons is that they rely heavily on U.S. 'list prices' which are largely fictional."
According to the economist, "in the U.S., almost nobody actually pays the list price because insurers negotiate deep discounts behind the scenes. In many other developed countries, list prices are closer to the real prices patients or national health systems pay. Comparing the two as equivalent is misleading."
The Consumer Choice Center release states:
"This problem extends to the TrumpRx homepage and its listing of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic. The site prominently displays entry-level starter doses, the first month’s dose, rather than the full therapeutic dose patients will need long-term. This skews the consumer's perception of affordability. Moreover, direct-to-consumer programs from manufacturers like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly already offer prices very similar to those TrumpRx showcases.
In the last few years, pharmaceutical companies have been moving toward direct-to-consumer models, cutting out layers of intermediaries such as pharmacy benefit managers. This shift has begun to bring cash prices closer to what insurers actually pay. TrumpRx didn’t create this. It is largely amplifying it."