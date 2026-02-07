Bill Clinton attacks congressional Republicans for refusing a public hearing on Epstein case

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de febrero, 2026

Bill Clinton criticized House Republicans for their handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Specifically, the former Democratic chairman aimed at House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer for not allowing both his and Hillary Clinton's statements to be in a public hearing format.

After months of negotiations between the Clintons and Comer, the Democratic couple agreed to testify in the Epstein investigation. However, in recent days they asked that their testimony be recorded and released to the American public.

Once they had agreed to make a statement, the Clintons began publicly requesting a public hearing. In this context, the former Democratic president expressed himself on his X account.

"Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding; it’s pure politics," the former Democratic chairman wrote.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about," he added.

As Comer explained during an interview with Sean Hannity for Fox News,the Clintons agreed to a statement, not a public hearing. However, he clarified that all statements are public.

"Every deposition I've ever done in the three years I've been chairman of the house oversight committee, we have released the transcript and the video and the audio. So what she's asking for is already gonna happen. But what she really want, Sean, is a committee hearing," the Kentucky Republican noted, remarking that a committee hearing tends to get skewed.

"The deposition is for substance. This is a serious investigation. The purpose of the investigation is to get justice for the victims and to figure out why the government failed the victims, who the bad guys were, and if they can be held accountable. So this is about the victims. This isn't about the Clintons," he added.