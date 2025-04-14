The Trump-Bukele summit reaffirmed the collaboration between the two leaders to address illegal immigration

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump received Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, at the White House. During the meeting, the Salvadoran explained that he has no power to send backa Salvadoran immigrant mistakenly deported from the United States.

"How can I return him to the United States? It's like, I smuggle him into the United States?... I don't have the power to return him to the United States," Bukele declared about a Salvadoran immigrant held in a mega-jail, days after the US Justice ordered the Trump Administration to facilitate his return after being expelled without due process.

Meanwhile, President Trump reaffirmed the collaboration between the United States and El Salvador to address illegal immigration. When asked about how many criminals he will send to the Central American country, the Republican replied that "as many as possible."

"We had a terrible thing happen. We had an administration that allowed people to come in freely into our country... from all over the world... they came from the gangs of Venezuela... it's a sin what they did, and you are helping us out, and we appreciate it," Trump told Bukele.

In that sense, Bukele highlighted the management of President Trump to end the migration crisis generated by the administration of Joe Biden. The Salvadoran said that what Trump is doing with the border "is remarkable."

Bukele's comments were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem, who was at the meeting in the White House Oval Room.

Both presidents, in defense of women Similarly, both presidents agreed on the defense of women in women's sports. Bukele noted that he branded as violence the fact that biological men are allowed to participate in women's sports. For his part, President Trump noted that "That's abuse of a woman... but we have people that fight to the death because they think men should be able to play in women's sports."

In addition, the president highlighted his relationship with the Salvadoran president. "I have a great relationship with this man. I have the best relationship with him... I've known him since he was a very young man," the Republican expressed.