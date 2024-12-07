Elon Musk sets record as largest US political donor

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Elon Musk marked a milestone in U.S. politics by positioning himself as the biggest political donor in the United States after spending at least $270 million to back Donald Trump's presidential campaign, according to new documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The tycoon funneled the bulk of these resources, $238 million, to the America PAC, a political action committee he created to back Trump's campaign. In addition, he gave another $20 million to RBG PAC, focused on moderating public perception of Trump's stance on abortion, a key issue for the electorate.

The billionaire not only offered financial support, but also actively participated in the campaign, attending rallies and key events.

Musk surpasses Tim Mellon

Elon Musk has set a new standard in political support, surpassing even Tim Mellon, who previously led as the top donor to Republican campaigns with nearly $200 million. This level of backing not only underscores the strength of the movement led by Donald Trump, but also highlights how visionary leaders like Musk are willing to invest in America's future.

Betting on the new government

Trump's success at the polls reinforces the alliance between the tech investor and the president-elect, who share a common vision of government modernization. As part of this approach, Musk was appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, a new entity that promises to optimize public spending and boost innovation in government policies. Musk will share this responsibility with Vivek Ramaswamy, another close Trump ally.