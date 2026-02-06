Political analyst Art Estopiñán on Trump's recent immigration decisions: "He's acting in a cautious and intelligent way in Minneapolis"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and former U.S. Congress chief of staff Art Estopiñán on the newscast, with whom she discussed the recent words of President Donald Trump about a possible change in his administration's immigration policy, following recent events in the state of Minnesota.

"Trump is acting in a cautious and intelligent manner in Minneapolis. But the reality is that these leftist groups and domestic terrorists will continue these anti-American propagandas because they are agitators and people who are paid to be there organizing protests. I believe that the Department of Justice is going to continue to investigate these crimes of those who are hindering the ICE process," said Estopiñán.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.