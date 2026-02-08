DHS Removes Senior CBP Official for Leaking Sensitive Information

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this week dismissed a senior Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer after he was found to have allegedly leaked classified information to the press. According to internal sources quoted by Fox News Digital, the agent allegedly shared personal information about CBP personnel, as well as details related to negotiations over the border wall.

The official, whose name was not released, was removed from his office in Washington, DC, after DHS identified the leak. Officials have not specified how long the alleged disclosure would have lasted or the full extent of the compromised information.

Growing threats and DHS stance

A DHS spokesman warned that the disclosure of this type of information putslaw enforcement at direct risk. Speaking to Fox News Digital, he noted that the department faces an 8,000% increase in death threats against its personnel and stressed that leaking sensitive data is "abhorrently dangerous."

The same spokesman added that DHS "is agnostic about your standing, tenure, political appointment, or status as a career civil servant" and will pursue those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Revelations about a clandestine communications network.

The dismissal comes days after a Fox News Digital investigation revealed the existence of a clandestine communications network allegedly used by anti-U.S. agitators to coordinate actions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across the country.

According to that report, the tactics include doxxing agents, tracking license plates and disseminating personal information of federal personnel. These actions, according to the investigation, are part of an organized scheme to identify and locate agents in different parts of the country.