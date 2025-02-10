Trump sends a message to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump continues to settle unpaid scores since his time in the White House. His latest target was Taylor Swift, who not only witnessed her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs suffer defeat but was also booed by much of the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The president quickly mocked the boos, reminding the artist, "MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Trump, the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, left the stadium shortly after halftime during the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the president didn’t forget Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris during the election campaign and attended the rally to support her partner. The world’s most popular singer at the time, Swift was met with loud boos when her image appeared on the giant screens during a break in the game.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift"

"The only person who had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got booed out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" wrote Trump in a message on Truth Social.

Trump revels in the audience's contrasting reaction toward him and Swift

It wasn’t the first time Trump targeted the singer during the event. Earlier, the president shared a post from another user that highlighted the contrasting reactions each of them received from the audience when the cameras focused on them.

The Republican politician was met with strong applause when the cameras focused on him and his daughter Ivanka during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. In contrast, the singer received resounding boos, which, judging by her expression, she didn’t expect.