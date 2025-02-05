Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump this Tuesday at the White House, gave the American leader, as a present, a gold pager, in a clear reference to the attack attributed to Israel in which a large number of these devices and walkie talkies belonging to members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon and Syria in 2024, killing dozens and injuring thousands, Israeli media reported.

Israel's Channel 12 indicated that, after receiving the gift, Trump expressed, "That was a great operation."

The U.S. president then presented Netanyahu with a photo of the two of them during the visit, which was accompanied by a dedication that read: "To Bibi [nickname of the Israeli prime minister], a great leader."

The friendly exchange between the two leaders took place in the Roosevelt Room, where Netanyahu signed the guest log, after which the two entered the Oval Office, where they held a press conference.

Trump's plan for Gaza



During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump stated that "the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job — whether we’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out."

The U.S. president indicated that the Gazans should withdraw to other territories such as Jordan and Egypt. In this regard, the Republican pointed out that these two countries will give them the land they need to achieve this and so that people can live in harmony and peace.

Trump's statements generated criticism from the governments of several countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Israel defended Trump's plan



However, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar defended the U.S. president's plan.

"As long as the migration is done willingly and there is a country willing to receive these people, it cannot be said to be immoral or inhumane," Sa'ar said during a speech in the Knesset (Israeli parliament).

"Any sensible person understands that Gaza, in its current state, has no future. Another solution must be found, a different alternative. That is what the U.S. president is trying to do, and we can only welcome this initiative," he concluded.