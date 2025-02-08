In 18 days Trump signs 60 executive orders, twice as many as Biden in the same period

US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump has already signed 60 executive orders in his second presidential term. The number doubles those signed by former Democratic President Joe Biden in the same time period of just 18 days.

The data can be accessed on the American Presidential Project (APP) page at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The APP defines itself as “non-profit and non-partisan, the APP is the source of presidential documents on the internet” and has 168,233 presidential and non-presidential documents.

According to a list of 10,441 executive orders that the APP has archived since the time of President George Washington, Trump has signed 60 executive orders during the first two and a half weeks of his administration.

By comparison, Biden enacted 29 executive orders in his first 18 days, while former President Barack Obama signed 14 orders in the same time period in 2009.

How many executive orders did Trump sign in his first term in 2016?



According to the historical archive of the Office of the Federal Register (OFR), the Republican in his first term (from 2017 to 2021) signed 220 executive orders.

On immigration



Regarding immigration, the Republican president signed various executive orders such as: restrictions on immigration in countries with Muslim majority; the policy of "Stay in Mexico"; the construction of the border wall with Mexico and the declaration of national emergency on the southern border.

Economy and trade



Some of these executive orders are, the reduction of federal regulations to promote economic growth and the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement.

Government and administration



Trump signed executive orders to reduce the size of the federal government and the bureaucracy.

The Biden-Harris administration wrecked the Republican efforts

The Biden-Harris administration, upon assuming the presidency of the United States from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025, set in motion the reversal of executive orders signed by Donald Trump in his first term. The Democrat signed 160 executive orders. Some of them are:

Immigration and borders



Biden signed the repeal of Trump's immigration emergency and travel ban.

Health

Regarding COVID-19, he signed an executive order mandating mask use in schools and federal buildings.

In addition, he reinstated the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Environment



The Democratic administration reinstated the United States to the Paris Agreement, canceled construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and signed orders to move forward on environmental justice.

"Diversity"



The Democrat signed executive orders to protect the LGBTQ community and implemented other measures such as promoting racial equality throughout his administration.

Economy

He signed an executive order to establish a minimum wage and reinstated union policy expressing support for it.

International Policy



The Biden-Harris administration removed Cuba from the list of sponsors of terrorism countries.

The titanic task facing the Trump-Vance administration

As soon as Trmp set foot in the White House, his main objective was to place America First as well as establish cutbacks and place suitable people in positions. In other words, to establish a smaller and more efficient government.

Similarly, one of the goals for the United States is national security and border control.

Trump's executive orders 2025



Just 18 days after returning to the White House, in his second term, the Republican, to date, has signed several executive orders, including:

The implementation of tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada.

On economic and administrative matters, the DOGE.

The president also signed executive orders to make changes in education policy toward a more patriotic and less radical approach.

and less radical approach. The designation of drug cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations"

The end of birthright citizenship.

To audit every NGO that has received federal government funding.

Ban on transgenders in women's sports.

Withdraw the United States from WHO.

The Republican president is showing that he is keeping his word when he emphasized that "we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history.”