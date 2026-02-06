Trump unveils TrumpRx, a platform to offer lower drug prices

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de febrero, 2026

The White House announced on Thursday the launch of TrumpRx, a new digital platform designed to offer discounts on prescription drugs based on the lower prices paid by other developed nations. The initiative applies the model known as "most favored nation" (MFN) to reduce the cost of high-consumption, high-priced drugs in the United States.

The site centralizes access to discounts through coupons that can be printed, downloaded to cell phones or used through channels set up by each manufacturer. Patients with valid prescriptions will be able to access the savings, depending on which laboratory produces each drug.

TrumpRx does not allow direct drug purchases; instead, it directs users to purchase options available from drugmakers or through coupons usable at pharmacies.

A platform linked to agreements with pharmacies

TrumpRx brings together discounts negotiated by the administration with several companies in the sector, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The prices available on the platform are based on fixed agreements reached between the White House and these companies.

The government has not disclosed the specific terms of these agreements, noting that it is confidential information.

Reductions in 40 high-cost drugs

As reported by the White House, patients accessing TrumpRx.gov will be able to find reductions on 40 of the nation's most popular and expensive brand-name drugs. Among the featured cases are treatments for diabetes, heart disease, obesity and other conditions.

Executive order and letters to pharmaceuticals On May 12, 2025, President Trump signed the executive order titled "Delivering Most Favored Nation Prescription Drug Prices to American Patients," which instructs the administration to align domestic prices with those of comparable countries.

Subsequently, on July 31, 2025, the president sent letters to major pharmaceutical manufacturers detailing the steps they should take to reduce U.S. prices.



Agreements signed and program expansion

Since September 30, 2025, President Trump announced 16 agreements with big pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring prices in line with those paid in other developed countries. According to official information, these agreements will generate substantial relief for products used by millions of Americans.

Call to Congress



On January 15, 2026, President Trump urged Congress to pass the Great Health Plan, a proposal that would codify the savings generated by the MFN model, reduce insurance premiums, require insurers to be accountable, and maximize price transparency.