What happened at the White House after the tense discussion between Trump and Zelensky

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House Oval Office ended abruptly Friday, when Trump decided to kick Zelensky out after a confrontation.

Lo que pasó tras la bronca en el Despacho Oval: Trump echó a Zelenski.



Fuentes de la Casa Blanca:



• Después del enfrentamiento en el Despacho Oval, Trump se encerró con sus asesores en la misma sala.



• Zelenski fue con su equipo a una saña contigua, a la espera de… — David Alandete (@alandete) February 28, 2025

What was expected to be a key meeting to address the conflict in Ukraine and U.S. backing fell apart, leaving the Ukrainian delegation outside the White House with no agreements, no press conference and a clear message: the negotiation was over.

According to sources, the disagreement occurred during a discussion in the Oval Office. After the clash, Trump opted to lock himself in the same room with his closest advisers, while Zelensky and his team were moved to an adjoining room. They awaited a signal on how to proceed; however, that signal never came in the terms they had hoped for.

The U.S. president consulted with Vice President J.D. Vance, chief diplomat Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. After deliberating, Trump concluded that Zelensky was "not in a position to negotiate," the sources recounted. He then ordered Rubio and Waltz to deliver a strong message to the Ukrainian leader: the meeting was over and he should leave the premises.

Even the preparations already underway were surprised by the outcome. The meal planned for the delegations was not served, and the planned press conference, for which the media had set up their equipment in front of podiums in the White House, was canceled without notice.

The journalists, awaiting joint statements, were left empty-handed as the Ukrainian team unsuccessfully tried to resume talks.

"They were told that Trump's decision was firm," the sources said, underlining the Republican leader's inflexibility.

Zelensky left the White House shortly afterward, visibly frustrated but without making statements to the press waiting for him outside. His departure marked an abrupt end to a visit that had raised expectations of progress in the Washington-Kiev relationship, especially at a time when Ukraine is dependent on U.S. military and financial support to confront the war with Russia.

El momento en que se va Zelenski tras la monumental bronca pic.twitter.com/KDuU11xRSn — David Alandete (@alandete) February 28, 2025

Reactions and pending repercussions

The abrupt end to the meeting leaves questions about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, a key ally in the conflict with Russia.

The White House has not issued an official statement so far. However, Zelensky used his X account to express gratitude for the meeting, which suggests an attempt to avoid escalating the controversy. His statements could also reflect uncertainty about the next steps.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you. @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile, press teams abandoned their positions at the White House, and attention now turns to how Ukraine's allies in Europe and the U.S. Congress, where backing for Kiev has been a divisive issue, will respond.

For now, Trump's slamming of the door on Zelensky in the Oval Office marks a turning point that could redraw Washington's priorities on the global stage.

The meeting

The meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday morning at the White House, which sought to end the war and potentially sign a minerals deal, collapsed after an argument in the Oval Office.

This morning, Trump hosted Zelensky, claiming to be close to a deal with Moscow. According to AFP, Zelensky insisted on U.S. support without compromises with Putin.

At noon, the tone changed: Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance clashed with Zelensky, who asked Vance to visit Ukraine, while Vance replied that the Ukrainian was on "propaganda tours."

Trump then said Zelensky had no leverage, noting the $350 billion and military equipment given by the United States during the Biden administration and warned that war, "in the wrong direction," could lead to a third world war.

Noting that Zelensky's "hate" of Putin complicates a deal, Trump tweeted on Truth Social that the Ukrainian disrespected him and expelled him: "He can come back when he is ready for Peace."