DJ Daniel, the boy who moved America, hugs Trump in the Oval Office

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

DJ Daniel, a courageous 13-year-old brain cancer survivor, a native of Texas, experienced an unforgettable moment Tuesday when he was made an honorary agent of the United States Secret Service during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress. Just hours later, the young man visited the president in the Oval Office, giving him an emotional hug that has captured the nation's attention.

In a video shared on the X platform, Daniel is seen standing next to Trump before saying with a smile, “There's one more thing I got for ya: a big hug." The president, visibly moved, responded, "Okay, that's very nice," as the two melted into a warm gesture. After the embrace, Trump greeted Daniel's father and remarked, "that was a big evening last night, right? That was a big evening," referring to Tuesday's emotional tribute.

DJ Daniel, newest member of the United States Secret Service, meets President Trump in the Oval Office! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MshogUuMK9 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 5, 2025

DJ Daniel's story has touched millions of hearts



Diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, doctors gave him just five months to live. However, after multiple surgeries and a tireless fight, Daniel not only survived, but has pursued his dream of working in law enforcement. On a "quest" to fulfill that dream, his father has accompanied him every step of the way, getting Daniel named an honorary member of several local police departments, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Nashville Police Department in 2022.

Incredible. President Trump just made this 13-year-old cancer survivor's dreams come true. DJ Daniel has always wanted to be in law enforcement, and now he's an honorary member of the United States Secret Service.



God bless this young man and his amazing father. pic.twitter.com/R3LZyZoInr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

"I was not expecting it," Daniel confessed Wednesday in an interview with Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends." "Nobody had told us." During the chat, he also expressed hope that the brown cowboy hat he gave Trump as a gift from Texas had passed White House security checks.

SECRET SERVICE AGENT DJ DANIEL 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jnIIEKldP2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

The tribute to Daniel is not an isolated event in his career. In 2022, the Tennessee Highway Patrol shared a video retrospective of his swearing-in as an honorary trooper, a moment the agency celebrated again after his recent achievement.

"From an honorary Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper and @MNPDNashville Police Officer, to the newest honorary Special Agent of the United States @SecretService - Congratulations #DJDaniel," the department wrote on X.

From an honorary Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper and @MNPDNashville Police Officer, to the newest honorary Special Agent of the United States @SecretService - Congratulations #DJDaniel



In 2022,@THP_Colonel and MNPD Chief Drake administered the honorary oath of office to DJ. pic.twitter.com/mqUc45hZqr — Tennessee Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) March 5, 2025

DJ Daniel's story is a testament to resilience, faith and the power of dreams. His meeting with Trump, sealed with that big hug in the Oval Office, symbolizes not only a recognition of his struggle but also a message of hope that resonates across the country.

As the young Texan continues to inspire millions, his Secret Service badge and cowboy hat remain as symbols of a night America will not forget.