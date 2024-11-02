VIDEOS: Dodgers celebrate World Series with huge parade in Los Angeles

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

Dodgers fans filled the streets of Los Angeles. Fans celebrated the World Series title with a parade Friday, the first since 1988.

The Dodgers won their eighth Major League Baseball crown, and second in five seasons, on Wednesday by defeating the New York Yankees as visitors to capture four best-of-seven games, 4-1 overall.

Los Angeles won its first championship since 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a parade from being held to commemorate the feat that year. So on Friday, for the first time in 36 years, the Dodgers were able to celebrate with fans in a parade in downtown Los Angeles, as well as a special gathering at Dodger Stadium.

"I'm totally overwhelmed with the amount of fans that are here," Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani said through a translator.

"It's unbelievable. It's been an unbelievable year. I was so happy to be able to contribute. The fans and everyone has been so welcoming," he added.

"Thank you LA for showing out today at the World Series Parade" the team wrote in a message posted on its X account accompanied by a video showing the large crowd at the parade.

Cheering fans showed their love for the players who were in a caravan on double-decker buses. Freddie Freeman, the World Series MVP, said it was an incredible event and thanked the fans for joining them.

Thousands of fans chanted "Let's go Dodgers" as the buses rolled through the city streets. Some of the fans had arrived seven hours before kickoff in the early morning darkness to find a good spot.

The Dogders celebrate their victory in Los AngelesAFP.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass kicked off the parade at City Hall during its 45-minute run with members of the Dodgers riding double-decker buses as the team arrived at their home stadium to continue the celebration.