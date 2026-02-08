Netanyahu rushes to Washington in the midst of US-Iran dialogue

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de febrero, 2026

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, will meet this Wednesday with President Donald Trump to directly discuss the course of negotiations between the United States and Iran. The announcement was confirmed by Netanyahu's own office and comes at a key moment, just a day after White House envoys held talks with Iranian representatives in Oman.

The meeting seeks to clarify the direction of the U.S. strategy towards Tehran after Trump publicly stated that the talks were "very good" and that the Iranian position is now more favorable than before the 12-day war in June. This context activated concerns in the Israeli government about what kind of deal Washington might be willing to accept.

Concerns from Jerusalem.

In a statement, the prime minister's office hinted that Netanyahu fears that the United States is moving toward a limited nuclear deal, focused solely on the Iranian atomic program. From the Israeli perspective, this approach does not address other threats that they consider central to their security.

Netanyahu believes that any negotiations with Iran must include two additional conditions: restrictions on ballistic missile development and an end to Iranian support for its network of regional allies. With this message, the Israeli leader seeks to directly influence President Trump before diplomatic talks enter a decisive phase.